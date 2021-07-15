Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

