Enigma Price Tops $0.0991 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. Enigma has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00371329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000254 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $542.04 or 0.01707512 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

