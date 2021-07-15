Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,794 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $81,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $126.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

