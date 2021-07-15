Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Entegris stock opened at $117.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Entegris by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Entegris by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

