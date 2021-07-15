Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,100 shares, an increase of 903.0% from the June 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on ENTX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 4,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,508,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

