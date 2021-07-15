EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 85,312 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 470.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,312 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,887,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JMST stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.