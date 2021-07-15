EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 46,968 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.81. 537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,862. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

