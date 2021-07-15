EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

