EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 442,242 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $104.03 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.82.

