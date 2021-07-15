EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $852,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $950.53. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,669. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $590.58 and a 1-year high of $965.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $872.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.25.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

