EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,118 shares of company stock valued at $59,227,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.39.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

