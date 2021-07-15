EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on August 16th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.