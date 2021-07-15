Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $29.45. 3,112,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,038. Equitable has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

