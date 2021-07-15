Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.82.

NYSE:DD opened at $79.51 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.