Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 421.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733,902 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 532,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.