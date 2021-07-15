ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $71.07 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.58.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.