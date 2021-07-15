Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $224.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $226.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

