Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.37.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $781.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.99. The company has a market capitalization of $486.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $391.08 and a 52-week high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.