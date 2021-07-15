Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,321 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,413 shares of company stock worth $15,700,144 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.