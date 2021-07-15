Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.