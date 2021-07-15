Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

