Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

NYSE DD opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.