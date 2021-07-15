Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $19,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

