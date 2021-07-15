EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%.

EXFO stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.59 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

