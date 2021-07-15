Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0369 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $694,495.35 and approximately $2,393.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,358.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.75 or 0.06086897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.01439678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00395364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00136878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.00611664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00402943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.09 or 0.00315991 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.