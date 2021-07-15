Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 7.5% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,432,770 shares of company stock worth $797,182,256. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $969.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

