Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,665.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424,888 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.6% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $435,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,432,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,182,256. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.94. 211,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

