Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Major Shareholder Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

