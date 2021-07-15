Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the June 15th total of 109,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $96.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.86. The company has a market cap of $993.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 39,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.40. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $1,427,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

