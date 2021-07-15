Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Federal Signal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

