FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,076,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

