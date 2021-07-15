Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) versus ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Financial Contrast

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Fidelity National Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fidelity National Information Services pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

ITEX has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ITEX and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 12 1 2.70

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $165.95, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than ITEX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITEX and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 7.31 $158.00 million $5.46 27.11

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services -1.82% 7.01% 4.14%

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats ITEX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

