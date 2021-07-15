Financial Architects Inc Buys 1,685 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $59.31 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.74.

