Financial Architects Inc Buys 461 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $399.86 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $293.15 and a twelve month high of $402.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

