Financial Architects Inc Buys 85 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $210.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.21 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

