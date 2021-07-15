Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $348.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.07. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $259.94 and a twelve month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

