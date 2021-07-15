Financial Architects Inc Sells 3,829 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

NYSE:MP opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.