Financial Contrast: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grom Social Enterprises and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 153.91%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 5.65 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 4.17 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -12.19

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -99.54% -74.28% -38.06% Aurora Mobile -51.35% -44.29% -19.60%

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.