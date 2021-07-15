Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.47. Findev shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 6,485 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0249 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

