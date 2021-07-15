FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) versus 1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) Financial Review

1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1511419 Ontario and FinVolution Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FinVolution Group $1.16 billion 1.91 $302.33 million N/A N/A

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1511419 Ontario.

Profitability

This table compares 1511419 Ontario and FinVolution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A FinVolution Group 28.33% 26.09% 14.32%

Volatility and Risk

1511419 Ontario has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinVolution Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 1511419 Ontario and FinVolution Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1511419 Ontario 0 0 0 0 N/A FinVolution Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

FinVolution Group has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 42.75%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than 1511419 Ontario.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats 1511419 Ontario on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1511419 Ontario

The Cash Store Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of short-term advances and other financial services. It also offers private-label debit cards. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on February 23, 2001 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 116.1 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

