First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui Acquires 6,381 Shares

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui purchased 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.38 per share, with a total value of $206,616.78.

Shares of FCBP opened at $28.96 on Thursday. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $342.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

