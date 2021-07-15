First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 240,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 11,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,733. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.