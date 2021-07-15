First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $17,780,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 523,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.