First Foundation Advisors Buys 101,143 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 153.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,143 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

GAL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,817. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.