First Foundation Advisors Cuts Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the quarter. VEREIT accounts for 2.7% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.70% of VEREIT worth $61,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,949. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.