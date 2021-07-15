First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 261.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,056 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,321. The stock has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $414.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

