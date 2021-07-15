First Foundation Advisors Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PG&E were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,435. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

