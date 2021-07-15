First Foundation Advisors Has $21.30 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,285,000 after purchasing an additional 380,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.61. 178,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

