First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

