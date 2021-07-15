First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

